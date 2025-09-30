BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

US widens reach of export blacklist to cover subsidiaries

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

WASHINGTON: The United States is widening the reach of its trade blacklist, extending export restrictions faced by certain companies to their subsidiaries — a move set to hit Chinese businesses, among others.

The change relates to parties on the so-called “entity list” that face restrictions obtaining US items and technologies without government authorization.

Under the new rule, subsidiaries that are at least 50-percent owned by one or more listed entities will also be automatically subject to the list’s restrictions.

While the shift under the Commerce Department’s notice published Monday is a broad move affecting global companies, it will likely have a notable impact on those in China, given that Washington has targeted many China-based entities in recent times.

The latest rule is set to take effect Tuesday, and companies can submit comments or make temporary modification requests in the meantime.

The “entity list” takes aim at companies and others deemed a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that Beijing has taken note of this development, calling it a “malicious” act that infringes upon enterprises’ legitimate rights.

The official added that the rule is “yet another typical example of the United States overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export controls.”

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies, the spokesperson said.

In recent years, US officials have been concerned over the use of American tech to enable Chinese firms, as competition between the world’s two biggest economies heated up.

The Department of Commerce’s notice said the latest shift aims to “address diversion concerns,” such as the formation of new foreign companies to evade restrictions. Current standards exclude entities that are not specifically placed on the “entity list,” regardless of their affiliation with targeted companies, Monday’s notice said.

United States export

Comments

200 characters

US widens reach of export blacklist to cover subsidiaries

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories