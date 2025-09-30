BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-30

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah rebounds

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

BENGALURU: The Indonesian rupiah gained ground on Monday after stumbling to near five-month lows last week as the central bank stayed vigilant against currency volatility, while most of its regional peers also crept higher against a wobbly dollar.

Indonesia’s currency rose as much as 0.5 percent to 16,650 against the dollar, after ending last week near its weakest since April 30.

Asian equities also gained as investors eyed a US payrolls report, due later in the week, which could prove crucial to the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory, though a possible government shutdown threatened to cloud the economic outlook.

The MSCI’s EM Asia equities index rose 1.4 percent to mark its best intra-day gain in more than two weeks, led by South Korea’s KOSPI, which rebounded over 1 percent from Friday’s two-week low.

The MSCI gauge was on course to snap a seven-day losing streak, powered by strength in Singaporean banks. Thai stocks climbed up to 0.9 percent, with risk appetite improving on government’s efforts to revive the economy. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul laid out his policy agenda in parliament, focusing on measures to tackle living costs, household debt, and bolster tourism. Last week, he signaled plans to dissolve parliament by January, paving the way for an election in March or early April.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said that plans of dissolving parliament by January may ease some political uncertainty.

Equities elsewhere traded higher, with Singapore and Indonesia up 0.2 percent each. India and China gained between 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent while Jakarta stocks were trading around 20 points shy of a record close.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah rebounds

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories