BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-30

Japanese rubber futures down on weaker Shanghai, stronger yen

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures lost ground on Monday, pressured by weakness in the Shanghai market and a stronger yen, while declines in Tokyo equities and oil prices also weighed on prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was down 4.4 yen, or 1.42 percent, at 305.8 yen (USD2.05) per kg. The contract gained 1percent last week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dropped 50 yuan, or 0.32 percent, to 15,375 yuan (USD2,159.50) per metric ton.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 4.5 percent from a week earlier, the exchange said on Friday.

China’s central bank said on Friday it would step up monetary policy adjustments and strengthen coordination between monetary and fiscal policies to support economic growth amid a “complex and severe” external environment.

China is the world’s top rubber buyer. The dollar was down 0.4 percent against the yen at 148.94. A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.8 percent as investors braced for a possible shutdown of the US government, which would in turn delay publication of the September payrolls report and a raft of other key data. Oil prices slipped after Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed crude oil exports via Turkey over the weekend and as OPEC+ plans another oil output hike in November, adding to global supplies.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for October delivery last traded at 172.8 US cents per kg, down 0.5 percent.

rubber rubber price rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down on weaker Shanghai, stronger yen

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories