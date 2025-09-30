Aik by BankIslami and PTCL sign agreement

KARACHI: Aik, Pakistan’s first Islamic digital banking platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to bolster its infrastructure with secure and reliable services using PTCL Smart Cloud.

Through this collaboration, PTCL will deliver secure and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring business continuity and resilience for Aik, enhancing its digital capabilities. As part of BankIslami’s digital-first initiative, Aik aims to provide end-to-end financial services that are convenient and seamless. The platform aims to contribute to a more accessible and efficient digital banking ecosystem in Pakistan.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Aik’s headquarters in Islamabad, in the presence of key leadership from both companies, including Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer, Aik, Waqar Ul Hassan, CIO Aik Digital, and Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G.

