Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 29, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.87 11.37
2-Week 10.84 11.34
1-Month 10.84 11.34
3-Month 10.83 11.08
6-Month 10.84 11.09
9-Month 10.79 11.29
1-Year 10.81 11.31
==========================
Data source: SBP
