Sep 30, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-30

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 29, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 29, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.87    11.37
2-Week      10.84    11.34
1-Month     10.84    11.34
3-Month     10.83    11.08
6-Month     10.84    11.09
9-Month     10.79    11.29
1-Year      10.81    11.31
==========================

Data source: SBP

KIBOR kibor rates kibor 6 month

