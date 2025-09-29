BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Markets

TSX rises as gold gains amid fears of US government shutdown

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 09:27pm

Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains in mining shares, as investors weighed concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown.

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.55% to 29,924.93 points, building on Friday’s gains as an in-line U.S. inflation print helped keep rate-cut bets alive.

Materials stocks rose 2.1% after gold prices broke past $3,800 an ounce to hit a record high.

“The Fed will continue to cut rates, the market believes that inflation will remain elevated in the U.S.,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

“Those two things are causing the price of gold to continue its ride higher and that is the main driver and has been the main driver for the Toronto Stock Exchange all year.”

Investors were also focused on the rising risk of a partial U.S. government shutdown as congressional Democrats and Republicans reached an impasse over how to continue funding the federal government.

A shutdown could affect financial markets by limiting the operations of financial regulators and delaying the publication of key economic data.

Cannabis companies climbed on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump advocated the potential benefits from the use of cannabidiol in senior healthcare in a social media post.

Pot firm Curaleaf Holdings jumped 24%, while Canopy Growth Aurora Cannabis and Cronos Group rose between 15% and 18.6%. An index of healthcare stocks rose 4.7%.

Conversely, the energy sub-index dropped 1.4% as oil prices fell nearly 2%.

On the corporate front, Barrick Gold appointed veteran executive Mark Hill as interim president and CEO, sending its shares up 1.5%.

