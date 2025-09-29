BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hindustan Unilever pares losses on hopes demand will recover as prices stabilise

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 08:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian consumer giant Hindustan Unilever pared most losses after falling as much as 2.7% on Monday as investors sought comfort from an expected recovery in demand after a consumption tax reform-led hit to sales.

The shares were down 0.2% at 2,506.50 rupees as of 12:32 IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was flat. Hindustan Unilever’s shares, rated “buy” on average by 39 analysts, as per data compiled by LSEG, have risen about 8% so far this year.

India cut taxes from September 22 on a wide range of consumer goods ranging from soaps to air conditioners, to boost domestic demand as the economy faces pressure from steep U.S. tariffs.

Hindustan Unilever said on Friday that the tax reforms led to a temporary hit to sales in September, which may persist through October as sellers clear older inventory and consumers delay purchases in anticipation of lower prices.

However, it expects a recovery in demand starting November as prices stabilise post the tax cuts.

Inventory-related headwinds will affect other Indian consumer goods firms as well in the July to September quarter, Jefferies said, adding that it expects a better third-quarter. “The GST rate cuts along with recent income tax cuts should help several consumption categories,” the brokerage said.

BofA Securities echoed the optimism, projecting that restocking activity combined with a business recovery could drive growth for Hindustan Unilever in the second half of the financial year ending March 31.

The firm estimates consolidated business growth to remain flat to low single digits percent for the September quarter.

Hindustan Unilever

Comments

200 characters

Hindustan Unilever pares losses on hopes demand will recover as prices stabilise

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s peace plan for Gaza

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

SC suspends IHC order, allows Justice Tariq Jahangiri to resume duties

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Read more stories