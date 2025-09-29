BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country

Reuters Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 08:10pm
Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. File Photo: REUTERS

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would impose a 100% tariff on all films produced overseas that are then sent into the U.S., repeating a threat made in May that would upend Hollywood’s global business model.

The step signals Trump’s willingness to extend protectionist trade policies into cultural industries, raising uncertainty for studios that depend heavily on cross-border co-productions and international box-office revenue.

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing candy from a baby,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social.

However, it was not immediately clear what legal authority Trump would use to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-made films.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how the tariffs would be implemented.

Most Trump tariffs are not legal, US appeals court rules

Top U.S. studios Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Skydance and Netflix also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Comcast declined to comment.

“There is too much uncertainty, and this latest move raises more questions than answers,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

“For now, as things stand, costs are likely to increase, and this will inevitably be passed on to consumers,” he said.

The president had first floated the idea of a movie tariff in May but offered few details, leaving entertainment executives unsure whether it would apply to specific countries or all imports.

Shares of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery were down 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

