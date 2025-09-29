BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India benchmark bonds fall on supply reshuffle before RBI policy

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Benchmark Indian government bonds fell on Monday following an increase in the share of their issuance in New Delhi’s fiscal second half borrowing plan, with traders also turning cautious ahead of Wednesday’s central bank policy decision.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note jumped 3 basis points to 6.5547%, its highest level in four weeks. It closed at 6.5231% on Friday.

Bond yields rise when prices fall.

India slashed the proportion of ultra-long 30- and 40-year bonds in its October-March federal borrowing plan on Friday, but ramped up the supply of 10-year securities.

The government is slated to raise 6.77 trillion rupees ($76.30 billion) in the second half of the fiscal year.

Of this, more than 28% will be borrowed by selling 10-year bonds, with weekly auction sizes raised to 320 billion rupees from 300 billion rupees in the first half.

Market participants are now staking out positions with an eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate decision on Wednesday.

A majority of respondents in a Reuters poll forecast expect that key rates will be kept unchanged, but a surprise cut is not ruled out.

More than a cut, traders are anticipating dovish commentary.

“Sometimes the strongest policy move is restraint, and a dovish pause builds trust, steadies expectations, and keeps future options open,” said Laukik Bagwe, fixed income head at ITI Mutual Fund.

Rates

India’s overnight index swaps (OIS) inched higher as traders awaited the RBI policy.

The one-year OIS rate closed slightly higher at 5.47% and the two-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to end at 5.46%. The most liquid five-year OIS rate was little changed at 5.7450%.

Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India benchmark bonds fall on supply reshuffle before RBI policy

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories