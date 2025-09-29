BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains on weaker dollar and supply concerns

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over global supply after an accident at the world’s second-largest mine.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.8% to $10,259.50 a metric ton by 0951 GMT.

The metal is up 3.6% this month after hitting a 15-month high of $10,485 on Thursday as analysts lowered supply forecasts for 2025 and 2026 after disruption at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

“We remain supportive on copper price prospects following the tightening of the copper concentrate market on the disruption and force majeure at Grasberg,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

The Grasberg minerals district suspended operations on September 8 after a deadly mud slide at the biggest of its three underground mines.

Concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday pressured the dollar, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Top metals consumer China said that it was targeting average production growth in non-ferrous metals of about 1.5% this year and next. For 2023 and 2024 the targeted average production growth was 5%.

China’s industrial profits returned to growth in August, but factory activity probably shrank for a sixth straight month in September, a survey of economists showed. Official purchasing managers’ index data is due on Tuesday.

Among other LME metals, aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,669 a ton, zinc added 1.1% to $2,918.50, lead lost 0.3% to $1,997, tin gained 0.4% to $34,615 and nickel was up 0.4% at $15,230.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper rate copper market Copper export Copper imports Copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper gains on weaker dollar and supply concerns

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories