Palm falls on weak soyoil, but expectations of lower stocks limits losses

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:24pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains to close lower on Monday for the second consecutive session, weighed by weaker soyoil though expectations of declining inventories in the coming weeks limited the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 12 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 4,384 ringgit ($1,040.84) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 0.97% in the previous session.

Crude palm oil futures ended lower on weaker soybean oil prices, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The downward price pressure is also being kept at bay with expectations of lower stocks in the coming weeks,” Ng added.

The Malaysian palm oil board is expected to release its September demand and supply data on October 10. Cargo surveyors are also expected to release their full September export estimates on Tuesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.51%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.35%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices dropped after Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed crude oil exports via Turkey over the weekend, coupled with OPEC+ plans for another oil production hike in November, adding to global supplies.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

India’s edible oil imports in 2025/26 are projected to rise 4.6% to a record 17.1 million metric tons, driven by higher palm oil purchases by the world’s largest vegetable oil buyer, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said.

Global palm oil and soyoil prices are expected to rise by $100 to $150 per metric ton between January and June 2026 due to tightening supplies, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said.

