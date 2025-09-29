BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
India’s equity benchmarks slip for 7th day, led by private banks

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks extended their losing streak on Monday, as weakness in heavyweight private banks outweighed gains in energy stocks.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.08% to 24,634.90, while the BSE Sensex also shed 0.08% to 80,364.94, logging losses for the seventh straight session, their longest daily losing streak in nearly seven months.

The indexes fell 2.7% last week, their sharpest weekly drop in nearly seven months, pressured by a hike in U.S. H-1B visa fees and steep tariffs on branded drugs that worsened foreign outflows.

Investors are cautious in a holiday-shortened week and on persistent foreign selling, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments. Uncertainty over the U.S.-India trade deal and sustained pressure on IT and pharma stocks remain near-term drags, Nair said.

Private banks slipped 0.3%, with Axis Bank dropping 1.9% after Citi Research flagged near-term pressure on net interest margins.

Investors await the monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday, with nearly three-quarters of economists in a Reuters poll expecting rates to remain unchanged.

However, several major banks flagged the possibility of a cut, citing mounting risks to growth. A cut would lower borrowing costs, lift consumption, and bolster corporate earnings, providing a boost to domestic equities.

On the day, 10 of the 16 major sectors advanced.

Energy and oil and gas indexes gained 0.7% and 1.4%, after multiple brokerages cited the government’s clarity on pricing reforms and a sharper focus on market capitalisation as positives.

Oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil rose 4.2%, 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

The broader small-caps were little changed while mid-caps rose about 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro fell 1.1% after BofA Securities downgraded the shares to “underperform” from “buy”, forecasting no scope for valuation expansion after a recent rally.

