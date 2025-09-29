BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

  • Etihad Airways to operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi, Peshawar
BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 03:06pm
A plane of Etihad Airways company. Photo: Reuters/File
A plane of Etihad Airways company. Photo: Reuters/File

Etihad Airways has returned to Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar, the first time since 2014, marking an important development in the aviation sector.

“After a gap of more than 10 years, flight EY 276 from Abu Dhabi landed in Peshawar today and was welcomed with a traditional water salute by airport authorities,” the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson said.

Etihad Airways will now operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday — departing Peshawar as EY-277 at 8:00am.

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

With this development, Etihad became the third international carrier to commence operations from BKIAP in 2025, following the successful launches of Fly Dubai and Flyadeal earlier this year.

“These new connections provide passengers with greater choice, improved convenience, and enhanced global connectivity, reflecting PAA’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and world-class airport operations,” the PAA official said.

Etihad Airways Peshawar airport Bacha Khan International Airport flyadeal Fly Dubai PAA official

Comments

200 characters

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories