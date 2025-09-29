Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Etihad Airways has returned to Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar, the first time since 2014, marking an important development in the aviation sector.

“After a gap of more than 10 years, flight EY 276 from Abu Dhabi landed in Peshawar today and was welcomed with a traditional water salute by airport authorities,” the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson said.

Etihad Airways will now operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday — departing Peshawar as EY-277 at 8:00am.

With this development, Etihad became the third international carrier to commence operations from BKIAP in 2025, following the successful launches of Fly Dubai and Flyadeal earlier this year.

“These new connections provide passengers with greater choice, improved convenience, and enhanced global connectivity, reflecting PAA’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and world-class airport operations,” the PAA official said.