European shares gain on healthcare, technology boost

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% to 555.8 point
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 12:53pm

European shares inched up on Monday as healthcare and technology shares rose, while investors focused on a possible U.S. government shutdown that could delay the release of key economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% to 555.8 points by 0711 GMT, coming off a flat finish the previous week.

Healthcare stocks were some of the top gainers early on. Britain’s GSK rose 3.3% after the drugmaker said Emma Walmsley will step down as CEO and will be replaced by insider Luke Miels in January.

UK’s AstraZeneca added 1.3% after the drugmaker said it would remain listed and headquartered in London, and would now directly list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange instead of the current depository shares.

Technology shares advanced 0.6%, with chipmakers ASMI and BE Semiconductor over 1% each.

Industrial goods and services was also among the top moving sub-sectors, gaining 0.4%.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress later on Monday to discuss extending government funding. Without a deal, a shutdown would begin on Wednesday.

European shares

