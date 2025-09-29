BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 8.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 98.71 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.17%)
DCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
DGKC 264.94 Decreased By ▼ -6.46 (-2.38%)
FCCL 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
FFL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
GCIL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.02%)
HUBC 230.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.21%)
KEL 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-2.5%)
NBP 197.49 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (2.52%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.86%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
PPL 206.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.25%)
PREMA 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
PRL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
PTC 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.2%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.92%)
TREET 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.9%)
TRG 75.89 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.96%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 17,067 Increased By 165.9 (0.98%)
BR30 55,973 Increased By 473.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 163,293 Increased By 1036.3 (0.64%)
KSE30 50,042 Increased By 318.5 (0.64%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s Reeves says she wants only one full budget assessment a year

  • The International Monetary Fund have said that we should move to just one major fiscal event a year, and I agree with their recommendations
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 12:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday that she would like the country’s budget watchdog to provide just one full assessment of her fiscal plans a year rather than two as it would reduce policy uncertainty for businesses and households.

“The International Monetary Fund have said that we should move to just one major fiscal event a year, and I agree with their recommendations,” Reeves told Times Radio.

“And to be able to do that, we do need to change the way that the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) do their forecasting. Two full forecasts a year make it harder to have that one fiscal event.”

The IMF, in an annual report on Britain’s economy published in May, said that there was “significant pressure for frequent fiscal policy changes” even after Reeves committed last year to holding only one major annual tax and spending announcement.

Options for reform included assessing the government’s progress towards its budget rules only once a year rather than twice under the existing system, the IMF said.

Reeves said one possibility was for the OBR to publish shorter-term forecasts rather than always come up with a full set of five-year projections.

That could reduce the need to regularly make changes to tax and spending policies in order for the government to remain on track to meet its budget targets.

“What I’m trying to achieve here is stability for families, but also stability for businesses,” Reeves told Times Radio.

“Because one criticism that we get…which I think was a fair criticism for the previous government, was that policy changed all the time, and it was difficult to keep up. I think there was something like more than 20 changes to corporation tax in the last parliament.”

International Monetary fund British finance minister Rachel Reeves budget assessment

Comments

200 characters

UK’s Reeves says she wants only one full budget assessment a year

Records tumble: KSE-100 crosses 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan resumes crude exports, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Pakistan’s Big Bird Foods proposes converting Rs1.5bn director loans into equity

Read more stories