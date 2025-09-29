BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
BOP 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
DGKC 271.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.11%)
FCCL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 233.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.08%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 110.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.62%)
NBP 195.51 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.5%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.77%)
PPL 208.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
PREMA 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.98%)
PTC 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.89%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
TREET 30.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.93%)
TRG 75.86 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.92%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 16,903 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
BR30 55,496 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 162,324 Increased By 66.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 49,740 Increased By 17 (0.03%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran executes ‘one of most important spies’ for Israel

  • The Iran-Israel conflict escalated into a direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 10:29am

DUBAI: Iran executed a man named Bahman Choubi-asl on Monday, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan said, saying the defendant was “one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran”.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

“The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant’s cooperation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres, along with which it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment,” Mizan said.

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

The Supreme Court had rejected the defendant’s appeal and confirmed the death sentence on charges of “corruption on earth”, it said.

The Iran-Israel conflict escalated into a direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, including through operations that relied on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least 10 death sentences carried out in recent months.

Israel Iran Mossad Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel and Hamas Iran Israel conflict Israeli leader Bahman Choubi asl Iran executed

Comments

200 characters

Iran executes ‘one of most important spies’ for Israel

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories