BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
BOP 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
CPHL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.31%)
DCL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
DGKC 272.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.29%)
FCCL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 233.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.23%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
MLCF 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
NBP 195.70 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.59%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 208.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.2%)
PREMA 46.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.84%)
PTC 29.14 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.86%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 16,888 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 55,411 Decreased By -88.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 162,149 Decreased By -108.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 49,671 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.11%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian telco Optus suffers fresh emergency call outage

*The Australian government has been seeking answers about the disruptions at the country’s No. 2 telecom
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 09:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian telco Optus said on Monday it had suffered an emergency call outage in an area south of Sydney, 10 days after a broader disruption that it said had probably caused four deaths when customers were unable to get timely aid.

The Australian government has been seeking answers about the disruptions at the country’s No. 2 telecom, which is owned by Singapore Telecommunications.

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon plans to meet Australia’s Communications Minister Anika Wells this week, a spokesperson for the minister’s office said.

Yuen will meet Wells along with Optus Chairman John Arthur and CEO Stephen Rue, Singtel said.

“Singtel takes this matter seriously and will extend full co-operation to the Australian government and authorities to address the Optus issue,” a spokesperson said.

Optus said on Monday that a faulty mobile phone tower site in Dapto, around 100 km (62 miles) south of Sydney, interrupted services, including emergency calls, on Sunday morning and impacted 4,500 people.

“Optus continues to investigate the cause … the issue has been restored,” a spokesperson said by email.

The company said it “confirmed with police, all callers who attempted to contact emergency services are OK.”

Singtel ‘deeply sorry’ for deadly outage at Australia’s Optus

A network firewall upgrade triggered the deadly 13-hour outage on September 18 that disrupted emergency call services in two states and the Northern Territory and potentially affected around 600 customers, some in remote areas who were unable to make calls, leading to the four.

Anger over the outage has been growing in Australia, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it “completely unacceptable”.

Rue has said checks suggested the first outage could have been caused by human error and admitted procedures were not followed during the outage.

An independent review has been set up and that is expected to be completed by year-end.

Optus Australian telco

Comments

200 characters

Australian telco Optus suffers fresh emergency call outage

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories