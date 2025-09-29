BML 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.44%)
BOP 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
CPHL 99.13 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.6%)
DCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 271.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.11%)
FCCL 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FFL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
GCIL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
HUBC 233.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
MLCF 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.38%)
NBP 195.75 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.62%)
PAEL 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.82%)
PPL 207.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.49%)
PREMA 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.09%)
PTC 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.45%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
TRG 75.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.62%)
BR100 16,911 Increased By 10.4 (0.06%)
BR30 55,509 Increased By 9.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 162,108 Decreased By -148.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 49,645 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.16%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shooter kills at least four, wounds eight at Michigan church

  • Investigators will search the shooter’s home and phone in search of a motive, Renye said
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 09:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GRAND BLANC: A man who crashed his vehicle through the front doors of a Michigan church opened fire with an assault rifle and set the church ablaze, killing at least four people and wounding at least eight others before dying in a shootout with police, officials said.

Police said the perpetrator, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, a former U.S. Marine from the nearby town of Burton, deliberately set fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was engulfed in flames and billowing smoke.

Two of the shooting victims died and eight others were hospitalized, officials said. Several hours after the shooting, police reported finding at least two more bodies in the charred remains of the church, which had not yet been cleared and may contain other victims.

“There are some that are unaccounted for,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told a press conference.

An official with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said investigators believe the shooter used an accelerant - probably gasoline - to fuel the fire, and that some explosives were recovered. The FBI said it was leading the investigation of what it considered “an act of targeted violence.”

Hundreds of people were in the church when Sanford drove into the building, Renye said.

Two law enforcement officers rushed to the scene within 30 seconds of receiving emergency calls and engaged the suspect in an exchange of gunfire, shooting him dead in the parking lot about eight minutes after the incident began, Renye said.

Investigators will search the shooter’s home and phone in search of a motive, Renye said.

U.S. military records show Sanford was a U.S. Marine from 2004 to 2008 and an Iraq war veteran.

Coincidentally, another 40-year-old Marine veteran who served in Iraq is a suspect in a North Carolina shooting that killed three people and wounded five others less than 14 hours before the Michigan incident.

Suspect arrested in shooting death of US activist Kirk

Police in Southport, North Carolina, accused Nigel Max Edge of firing on a waterfront bar from a boat on Saturday night. Edge has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, police said.

According to court records, a federal lawsuit that Edge had filed against the U.S. government, and others, describes him as a decorated Marine who suffered severe wounds including traumatic brain injury in Iraq.

The lawsuit, which was dismissed, showed Edge was previously known as Sean William DeBevoise before changing his name.

‘I Lost friends’

In Michigan, one witness told WXYZ television she heard “a big bang and the doors blew.”

“I lost friends in there and some of my little primary children that I teach on Sundays were hurt. It’s very devastating for me,“ said the woman, who gave her name as Paula.

President Donald Trump in a statement on Truth Social said that the shooting “appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America” and that, “THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the Mormon church, follows the teachings of Jesus and also the prophecies of Joseph Smith, a 19th-century American.

Grand Blanc, a town of 7,700 people, is about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Detroit.

The Michigan rampage marked the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It was also the third U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours, including the North Carolina incident and a shooting a few hours later at a casino in Eagle Pass, Texas, that killed at least two people and injured several others.

North Carolina Michigan USA shooting Michigan church Shooter kills at least four

Comments

200 characters

Shooter kills at least four, wounds eight at Michigan church

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories