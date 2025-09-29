BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NNI Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

NEW YORK: Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, held a meeting at the White House with President Trump’s crypto advisor, Patrick Witt. According to the channel report, during the discussion, both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the fields of blockchain and digital assets.

Minister Bilal bin Saqib stated that Pakistan stood alongside global leadership in the domain of cryptocurrency and digital finance.

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to deepen crypto and blockchain ties

He emphasized that through closer collaboration in blockchain and digital assets, the United States and Pakistan were paving the way for stronger bilateral ties.

He further noted that Pakistan was actively working to shape progress in the global digital economy and to advance modern technological innovation.

