PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan was making rapid progress on the economic, foreign relations and military fronts; economy had achieved stability and now the country would move towards economic growth and progress.

Talking to Overseas Pakistanis here at Pakistan High Commission, he said in the past Pakistan’s economy went through a difficult phase. He said all the achievements made by the present government were the result of sincerity, hard work and team effort and everyone played his role in attaining the goals. “We can overcome every difficulty and make progress with cooperation, consultations, sincerity, persistent efforts and unity of thought and action,” the Prime Minister said adding Pakistan had gained dignity and respect among the comity of nations.

He said the meeting of Arab-Islamic countries chaired by US President Donald Trump will produce encouraging results on the issue of Gaza. As many as 64000 Muslims including women, children, youth and elderly were killed by the occupying force in Gaza, he said and prayed for peace and end of oppression in Gaza.

Trump says Gaza deal near

The Prime Minister said he had another constructive and productive meeting with President Trump in Washington in a cordial atmosphere. The meeting will be a stepping stone for further better relations with the United States, he stressed.

He said overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset, great ambassadors of Pakistan and were serving their country with vitality.

He recalled that Pakistan won the war and defeated its enemy after which the world had enhanced respect for Pakistan. He said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly he represented the people of Pakistan, argued their case and reflected their sentiments. He pointed out that in his speech he highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Kashmir will gain its freedom one day, he said adding the people of Gaza were facing the oppression and brutality which was never seen before in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said during the UN General Assembly session, the Prime Minister effectively represented Pakistan. He said eight countries including five Arab countries; Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt and three non Arab Muslim countries; Pakistan, Turkiye and Indonesia held the meeting with the US President and discussed the issue of Gaza.

He said after the initial meeting, subsequent meetings were continuing and would produce a positive outcome on the issue of Gaza, which would be shared with the nation.

Dar said Pakistani leadership represented the nation on all forums in about two dozen meetings during the United Nations General Assembly session. Pakistani delegation raised the issues of Kashmir, Palestine and Gaza before the international community, he noted.

He said when the Prime Minister assumed responsibility in the interim tenure in April 2022, he saved Pakistan from economic default. Pakistan’s economy which was made 24th biggest by Nawaz Sharif later on plummeted to 47 due to mismanagement of next four years, he observed.

He said, “Now the conditions have improved, economic stability is attained, interest rate is down to 11 percent from high of 22 percent and inflation has decreased to five percent from 30 percent.”

As Pakistan would make progress and gain development, it would end poverty, lead to progress and increase the per capita income of people, he added. He said the government was making effort to take Pakistan forward, adding progress made by Pakistan was visible and recognised by the world.

Meanwhile, delegations of overseas Pakistanis met with the Prime Minister at the Pakistan High Commission.

Overseas Pakistanis appreciated the Prime Minister’s address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and paid tribute to him for presenting Pakistan’s point of view in an effective manner.