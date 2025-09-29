Rotary Club Faisalabad discusses anti-polio efforts, other matters

FAISALABAD: The general meeting of Rotary Club Faisalabad City was held at a local hotel. The purpose of the meeting was to highlight the “End Polio Now” program, review the club’s monthly performance and discuss the progress of welfare projects.

Special guest Aslam Hayat, District Advisor Ombudsman Punjab Faisalabad, Club President Adnan Khan, General Secretary Adil Qureshi, Finance Secretary Muhammad Irfan, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Qamar, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, and former Secretary Punjab Public Services Commission Muhammad Nawaz Khalid attended the meeting.

The chief guest, Aslam Hayat, District Advisor Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad, said that the Federal Ombudsman has adopted a modern strategy to listen to the complaints of citizens regarding their problems in a timely manner and resolve them transparently, due to which it has become possible to provide relief to citizens in a faster and more effective manner than before.

Muhammad Adnan, President of Rotary Club Faisalabad City, while emphasising the eradication of polio, said that polio eradication and welfare projects are underway in Faisalabad, which include promotion of education, facilities in the health sector, provision of clean water, polio eradication and other welfare works.

Former Secretary Punjab Public Services Commission Muhammad Nawaz Khalid said that Rotary is playing its role not only at the local level but also at the global level. Rotary’s role in the eradication of polio is particularly significant, and Rotary Club International is working hard to make this fight against polio eradication successful in countries like Pakistan. Guest of honour Dr Muhammad Ilyas Qamar announced assistance for the flood victims and said that the way the Rotary Club is active in the field for the rehabilitation of the flood victims is commendable.