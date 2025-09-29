BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Rotary Club Faisalabad discusses anti-polio efforts, other matters

FAISALABAD: The general meeting of Rotary Club Faisalabad City was held at a local hotel. The purpose of the...
Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

FAISALABAD: The general meeting of Rotary Club Faisalabad City was held at a local hotel. The purpose of the meeting was to highlight the “End Polio Now” program, review the club’s monthly performance and discuss the progress of welfare projects.

Special guest Aslam Hayat, District Advisor Ombudsman Punjab Faisalabad, Club President Adnan Khan, General Secretary Adil Qureshi, Finance Secretary Muhammad Irfan, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Qamar, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, and former Secretary Punjab Public Services Commission Muhammad Nawaz Khalid attended the meeting.

The chief guest, Aslam Hayat, District Advisor Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad, said that the Federal Ombudsman has adopted a modern strategy to listen to the complaints of citizens regarding their problems in a timely manner and resolve them transparently, due to which it has become possible to provide relief to citizens in a faster and more effective manner than before.

Muhammad Adnan, President of Rotary Club Faisalabad City, while emphasising the eradication of polio, said that polio eradication and welfare projects are underway in Faisalabad, which include promotion of education, facilities in the health sector, provision of clean water, polio eradication and other welfare works.

Former Secretary Punjab Public Services Commission Muhammad Nawaz Khalid said that Rotary is playing its role not only at the local level but also at the global level. Rotary’s role in the eradication of polio is particularly significant, and Rotary Club International is working hard to make this fight against polio eradication successful in countries like Pakistan. Guest of honour Dr Muhammad Ilyas Qamar announced assistance for the flood victims and said that the way the Rotary Club is active in the field for the rehabilitation of the flood victims is commendable.

