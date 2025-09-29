BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-29

SSUET, iCodeGuru sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iCodeGuru to enhance education, skill development, and create opportunities for individuals in Pakistan.

This collaboration aims to empower the youth and professionals in the country to succeed in the global technology landscape by utilizing the expertise and resources of both institutions.

The partnership will facilitate various scholarships and educational programs for outstanding students and alumni of SSUET. iCodeGuru tends to promote scholarship opportunities available at universities worldwide, enabling talented individuals from Pakistan to access quality education.

Additionally, iCodeGuru plans to offer training sessions, workshops, and educational programs focused on emerging technologies and industry trends for those engaged through SSUET. The agreement was signed by Aamir Hussain, the Acting Registrar of Sir Syed University, and Muhammad Faizan Anis, the Moderator from iCodeGuru.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

