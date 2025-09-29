PDP condemns stoppage of work on Green Line by Mayor

KARACHI: Expressing grave concern over stoppage of work on the second phase of the federal government-funded project, Green Line, in Karachi by city mayor, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded that the uplift of Karachi must not be politicised.

He highly regretted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), backed by the PPP-led Sindh government, last week halted the Rs 6 billion project of Green Line, citing the PIDCL’s failure to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from municipal authorities before restarting the work.

He said that on one hand the Sindh government complains that the federal government is not spending funds in Karachi and on the other it is not happy when the federal government actually helps in constructing the crucial second phase of the lingering Green Line project.

He reminded that it was an old demand of the citizens of Karachi to initiate work on the second phase of the Green Line BRT and complete it at the earliest, adding but instead of welcoming it the city and Sindh governments are creating hindrance to it which is just very sad.

He said the infrastructure development of Karachi should not be politicised by the PPP-led Sindh government. He said the infrastructure in Karachi is already in shambles due to the negative attitude of the Sindh government, and the citizens of Karachi highly disapprove of it.

He said the megacity in fact needs heavy funding from both federal and provincial governments. He said the Green Line BRT is a crucial project of the megacity and bids to get it hammered is a decision that is against the interests of Karachi and its citizens. He demanded from the City Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to reconsider their negative attitude towards the Green Line BRT and allow the PIDCL to complete the second phase of this vital project on an urgent basis.

