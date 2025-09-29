BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

PDP condemns stoppage of work on Green Line by Mayor

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Expressing grave concern over stoppage of work on the second phase of the federal government-funded project, Green Line, in Karachi by city mayor, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded that the uplift of Karachi must not be politicised.

He highly regretted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), backed by the PPP-led Sindh government, last week halted the Rs 6 billion project of Green Line, citing the PIDCL’s failure to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from municipal authorities before restarting the work.

He said that on one hand the Sindh government complains that the federal government is not spending funds in Karachi and on the other it is not happy when the federal government actually helps in constructing the crucial second phase of the lingering Green Line project.

He reminded that it was an old demand of the citizens of Karachi to initiate work on the second phase of the Green Line BRT and complete it at the earliest, adding but instead of welcoming it the city and Sindh governments are creating hindrance to it which is just very sad.

He said the infrastructure development of Karachi should not be politicised by the PPP-led Sindh government. He said the infrastructure in Karachi is already in shambles due to the negative attitude of the Sindh government, and the citizens of Karachi highly disapprove of it.

He said the megacity in fact needs heavy funding from both federal and provincial governments. He said the Green Line BRT is a crucial project of the megacity and bids to get it hammered is a decision that is against the interests of Karachi and its citizens. He demanded from the City Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to reconsider their negative attitude towards the Green Line BRT and allow the PIDCL to complete the second phase of this vital project on an urgent basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

kmc Green Line BRT Altaf Shakoor PDP Chairman Green Line PIDCL

Comments

200 characters

PDP condemns stoppage of work on Green Line by Mayor

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories