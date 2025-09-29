BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Banks, consumer stocks lift UK shares

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

LONDON: London stocks rose on Friday, led by banks and consumer discretionary shares, while investors showed little reaction to fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark FTSE 100 gained 0.8 percent and posted a weekly gain of 0.74 percent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.4 percent on the day, and was also up 0.4 percent over the week.

Heavyweight bank stocks rose 1.7 percent after Citigroup strategists kept their “overweight” recommendation on Europe’s banking sector.

HSBC and NatWest were among its top picks, and their shares were 1.3 percent and 3 percent higher, respectively. Travel and leisure stocks added 1.6 percent, led higher by a 4 percent gain for InterContinental Hotels Group after JPMorgan double upgraded it to overweight from underweight. IHG was the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 100.

Oil major Shell and BP rose 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, lifting the broader energy index as oil prices climbed on Friday. Trade tensions resurfaced after Trump on Thursday announced a fresh round of punishing tariffs on a broad range of imported goods, including 100 percent duties on branded drugs.

Britain said on Friday it was engaging with Washington over the pharmaceutical measures, hoping for a favourable outcome.

The British pharma and biotech sub-index rose 0.6 percent.

“AstraZeneca could be better placed than some of its European rivals, due to promised extra investment in the United States,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, also highlighting Trump’s promise to treat the UK differently on these tariffs.

“The FTSE 100 could be a relative ‘safe haven’ in the middle of this latest tariff storm.” AstraZeneca said on Friday it will sell its diabetes and asthma drugs direct to cash-paying US patients at a discount of up to 70 percent off list prices.

Babcock rose 3.2 percent after brokerage Berenberg raised its target price on the stock. According to a survey, Britain’s longer-term inflation expectations rose to 4.1 percent in September, up from 3.9 percent in August.

In the US, the latest inflation data met expectations, easing concerns that persistent price pressures could delay interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

