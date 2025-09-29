Saudi bourse extends losses

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian stock market nudged lower on Sunday, following losses from the prior session as investors harvested profits after a dynamic rally, spurred by anticipated reforms in foreign ownership policies, while the Qatari index ended higher.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by a 3.2 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3 percent decline in Saudi National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.4 percent, led by a 1.9 percent rise in Commercial International Bank.