KUJ office-bearers condole death of Imtiaz Mir

Press Release Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Karachi Union of Journalist (KUJ) strongly condemned the murder of journalist Imtiaz Mir and demanded the arrest of journalist killers and compensation for the family.

KUJ President Tahir Hassan Khan and General Secretary Liaqat Kashmiri have offered condolences to the family of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir, demanding of Sindh government to arrest the killers of the Mir and announce compensation for the family.

Mir was fired upon in Kalaboard area a few days ago by unknown attackers and admitted to Liaquat National Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the KUJ said that the slain journalist was known for his professional integrity and impeccable reputation.

This is not the first murder of any journalist in the province but such unfortunate incidents have also happened several times, adding that the government seems to have failed in providing protection to the journalist fraternity., they added.

