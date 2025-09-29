BML 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.44%)
Information, awareness foundation of vibrant democracy: CM Punjab

Recorder Report Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 07:32am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that information and awareness are the foundations of a progressive society and a vibrant democracy.

In her message on World Access to Information Day, the CM said that access to information is vital for ensuring transparent governance, strengthening public trust, and enabling better decision-making.

The CM noted that accurate and timely dissemination of information empowers citizens, enhances government credibility, and ensures transparency in policy and administrative decisions.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Information Department serves as a vital bridge between the government and the people, conveying the government’s message to citizens and reflecting the voice of the people back to the government. She added that the Punjab government has taken concrete steps to digitize the information system, thereby guaranteeing uninterrupted access to facts and official updates for every citizen.

