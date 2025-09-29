BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-29

Oxford Economics Study: Haleon Pakistan made significant contribution to economy in 2024

Press Release Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Independent global advisory firm Oxford Economics has developed a new economic impact study highlighting the significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy in 2024 by Haleon Pakistan Limited, the local subsidiary of the leading British consumer healthcare company Haleon.

The report quantifies Haleon Pakistan’s contribution of USD98 million (Rs 27 billion) in gross value added (GVA) and the support of 6,600 jobs nationwide. For every 10 people employed directly by Haleon, an additional 106 jobs were supported across the wider economy. The study affirms Haleon’s role as a key private-sector driver of economic growth, employment, and access to everyday healthcare in the country.

The outcomes of the study were presented at the British High Commission in Islamabad in the presence of Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and DG ISSI Amb. Sohail Mahmood (retd), Fridtjof Rusten, CEO of Telenor, Larissa Bruun, Chief of Partnerships at UNICEF, Sadaf Zulfiqar, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF, Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, senior members of the Diplomatic Corp alongside key business, media and industry thought leaders.

The event spotlighted how multinational companies like Haleon are creating shared value by aligning global expertise with national development priorities.

In his remarks at the event, Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reflected, “Pakistan is open for business. We look to investors who share our commitment to long-term sustainability, knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and social progress. This report shows that such investors already exist among us. We encourage others to follow this model, to go beyond transactions and invest in transformation. I thank Haleon for its continued partnership with Pakistan, and Oxford Economics for conducting this robust and transparent study.”

