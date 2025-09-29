Global economy: ‘Pakistan now has a golden opportunity to re-position itself’

KARACHI: Global dynamics are shifting rapidly. Major economies are seeking new alliances and strategic partners,” Malik Muhammad Bostan, Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan said.

He said: “Pakistan now has a golden opportunity to reposition itself in the global economy Pakistan now has a golden opportunity to reposition itself in the global economy; but only if we act swiftly and decisively.” He stressed the importance of investing in youth, education, and technology, urging the government to prioritize sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science, e-commerce, and cyber security.

Bostan emphasized that with proper training and infrastructure development — especially in IT, internet connectivity, and energy — Pakistan can emerge as a credible and competitive global partner. He also called on the government to support the private sector in promoting a startup culture, suggesting that a skilled and multilingual workforce would enhance Pakistan’s appeal to foreign investors and companies.

Bostan concluded: “If Pakistan implements forward-thinking policies and strengthens ties with countries like the United States, we can tap into some of the world’s largest markets. Our youth are our greatest asset and the time to invest in them is now,”

He described the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to the United States as “historic milestone” for Pakistan’s foreign relations. He also praised the Prime Minister’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, calling it a powerful representation of the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

Talking to media, Bostan highlighted Pakistan’s military achievements under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, stating that during recent hostilities with India, the Pakistan Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, courage, and strategic acumen. Under the command of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, seven Indian fighter jets were reportedly shot down.

Despite its military strength, Pakistan opted for a ceasefire owing to the “wise and mature leadership” of U.S. President Donald Trump. Bostan acknowledged President Trump’s key role in de-escalating the conflict and noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also expressed gratitude during his meeting with the US leader.

