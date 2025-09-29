Business community praises role of FTO

ISLAMABAD: Business community Sunday highly appreciated the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in resolving cases of taxpayers, as 44,370 complaints were resolved out of 50,903 filed during the last four years.

Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted an event in honour of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), and Sohail Altaf, Chief Business Advisor to the FTO & Former President RCCI, in Islamabad.

The event was graced by President RCCI Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Executive Committee Members, Former Presidents, and a large number of dignitaries, including Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Hamid Asghar Khan, Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurrad Khan, trade association representatives, and advisors from the FTO office.

In his keynote address, President RCCI Usman Shaukat commended the outstanding performance of the Federal Tax Ombudsman under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah. He termed the achievements of the FTO office “historic,” noting that in just four years, 44,370 complaints were resolved out of 50,903 filed — setting a new national record. This remarkable progress surpassed the combined performance of the previous two decades, during which 37,118 complaints were addressed.

