BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

General Zia’s dictatorial regime: Bilawal pays tributes to 16 martyred villagers

NNI Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to the 16 brave sons of the nation from Punhal Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, who were mercilessly martyred by General Zia’s dictatorial regime on September 29, 1983, during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).

He said their blood was the price paid for Pakistan’s democratic survival, and their sacrifice remains an immortal chapter in the history of resistance against tyranny.

According to the statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said in his message that Shaheed Tharoo Chandio, Shaheed Rajab Ali Chandio, Shaheed Ali Sher Chandio, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Shaheed Peer Bux Chandio, Shaheed Uris Chandio, Shaheed Siddique Chandio, Shaheed Gulab Chandio, Shaheed Hashim Khaskheli, Shaheed Janib Khaskheli, Shaheed Meero Khaskheli, Shaheed Ali Gul Khaskheli, Shaheed Mohammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Shaheed Mehboob Ali Solangi, Shaheed Allah Rakhio Solangi, and Shaheed Hussain Bux Manganhar are names etched in golden letters in the annals of our struggle.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP will never forget these heroes who, despite immense repression, chose the path of courage and defiance against dictatorship. “Our promise to the martyrs of MRD is that their blood will never be in vain. We will resist all forms of authoritarianism, and we will continue to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for which countless jiyalas embraced martyrdom,” he reaffirmed.

Concluding his message, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed for the martyrs of Punhal Chandio village, saying: “May Allah grant them the highest place in Jannatul Firdaous and give strength to their families, who remain living symbols of courage.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Punhal Chandio village Restoration of Democracy martyred villagers

Comments

200 characters

General Zia’s dictatorial regime: Bilawal pays tributes to 16 martyred villagers

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories