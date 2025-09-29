BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-29

Assad, Kamran elected as Chairman, VC KPTMA

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), in its Annual General Meeting held at KPTMA House, Peshawar, unanimously and with mutual consent elected Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan as Chairman and Muhammad Kamran Shah as Vice Chairman for the year 2025-26. The meeting was chaired by outgoing Chairman Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak.

Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar and Dean of the Honorary Consul Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, represents the prestigious Saif Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s most respected business conglomerates with diversified interests in textiles, power generation, oil & gas exploration, telecommunications, healthcare, and other sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Saif Textile Mills Ltd. and Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.

Alongside his corporate leadership, Barrister Assad is actively engaged in community welfare projects. His philanthropic contributions include the Orphan Support Program in Lakki Marwat (Assad Saifullah Khan’s Project), free meals for patients in hospitals, a charity hospital for differently-abled persons, and scholarships for underprivileged students through the Saif Group.

Muhammad Kamran Shah, a dynamic industrialist from the Amin Group of Industries, has previously led KPTMA as both Chairman and Vice Chairman. Widely respected in the business community, he is also known for his dedication to social causes, including support for orphaned children, healthcare assistance for the needy, community-based education programs, and various local development initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by leading industry members including Afan Aziz, Syed Aftab Hayat, Usman Gul, Matiullah, and Abdul Muqeet Zaman. Special invitees included Shumail Ahmad Butt, ASC; Barrister Ibrahim Khan Afridi, AHC; Muhammad Yasir Khattak, ASC; Sheraz Butt, AHC; and Kashir Khan.

Participants extended their full support to the new leadership, expressing confidence that under their stewardship, KPTMA will further strengthen the textile sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enhance exports, attract investment, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KPTMA Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

Assad, Kamran elected as Chairman, VC KPTMA

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories