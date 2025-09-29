Junaid Altaf elected SCCI chief unopposed

PESHAWAR: Junaid Altaf, Nadeem Rauf, and Sabir Ahmad Bangash elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The incumbent SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, and Vice President Shehryar Khan submitted their resignation with the office of secretary general of the chamber, said in a statement issued here.

Following the resignations, the secretary general of the chamber under the relevant rules of Directorate General of Trade Organisation (DGTO) called an emergent meeting of the SCCI executive e committee, during which the resignations of president, senior vice president and vice president were presented.

The executive committee unanimously endorsed the resignations. During the EC meeting, the secretary general has issued a schedule for election on presidential positions and set up an election commission in this regard, consisting on Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Zulfiqar Ali Khan.

After receiving the nomination papers for president, senior vice president and vice president, the secretary general suspended the proceedings of the EC meeting for two hours and conducted scrutiny of the nomination papers.

On recommencement of the proceeding, the meeting informed that Junaid Altaf was submitted nomination paper for president, Nadeem Rauf for senior vice president and Sabir Ahmad Bangash for vice presidents slot. The EC declared the nomination papers of the candidates valid and approved.

According the election commission, no nomination paper received against Junaid Altaf, Nadeem Rauf and Sabir Ahmad Bangash, so that the elections commission formally announced Junaid Altaf, Nadeem Rauf and Sabir Ahmad Bangash elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber respectively and issued a notification in this regard, and its copy also sent to DGTO.

Formal announcement of the newly-elected office bearers of the SCCI would be made in the upcoming general body of the chamber. It is noted to mention here that the Executive Committee only accepted resignations on presidential slots of the chamber and three office bearers would continue as members of executive committee, including other executive body members and newly elected office bearers would complete their tenure till September 30, 2026.

Earlier, an emergent meeting of the executive committee of the chamber was held under chairmanship of the outgoing president Fazal Moqeem Khan.

The meeting was attended by outgoing senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, outgoing vice president Shehryar Khan, along with member of the executive committee Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Abdul Naseer, Muhammad Ashfaq, Aftab Iqbal, Shams ur Rahim, Hassan Zahideen, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Sajjad Zaheer and Adnan Nasir and others.

