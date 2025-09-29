KCAA elections: Customs Agents Alliance wins 28 out of 30 seats

KARACHI: The annual elections of Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) for 2025-26 concluded with a stiff contest between two major panels, resulting in a split mandate on executive positions.

The Customs Agents Alliance emerged as the dominant force, securing 28 out of 30 seats in the general body elections, while the Businessmen Panel managed to clinch the two top executive positions with narrow victories.

In a stiff contest for the presidential race, Yahya Muhammad of the Businessmen Panel secured the president’s position with a mere 12-vote margin, garnering 513 votes. The finance secretary position also went to the Businessmen Panel, with Aamer Mansha winning by just 2 votes with 508 votes.

The senior vice president position was won by Tariq Rasheed Khan from the Customs Agents Alliance with 512 votes, while Mahmood-ul-Hassan Awan of the Businessmen Panel secured the senior vice president slot with 502 votes.

Despite losing the top executive positions, the Customs Agents Alliance demonstrated strong grassroots support by winning an overwhelming majority in the managing committee elections.

