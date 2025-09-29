BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

Shama Junejo claims PM himself included her in UN team as advisor

NNI Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

NEW YORK: The controversy surrounding Shama Junejo, who was part of the delegation during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent United Nations visit, has taken a new twist as Shama Junejo has issued a detailed statement in response to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement, claiming that Khawaja Asif knew her well.

During the recently held UN General Assembly session, a photo of Khawaja Asif went viral on social media, showing Shama Junejo seated behind him.

Shama Junejo has come forward, rejecting this impression in her detailed statement and claiming that she was not only part of the Prime Minister’s team but was officially included in the delegation as an adviser.

In her statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “I have been working for Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for several months. During the Indo-Pak war, my policy briefs, advice, and points are all part of the official record and securely documented.”

She added, “The prime minister himself assigned me the task of writing his United Nations speech and made me a formal part of the delegation as an adviser. My security pass was also issued accordingly. I worked day and night with his team and travelled with them.”

Claiming further, Shama Junejo said, “I stayed in the same hotel as the prime minister and his team. I was part of his important side meetings, like the one with Bill Gates, footage of which aired on TV. During the climate conference, I sat behind the prime minister alongside Ishaq Dar, whose ministry tweeted that I was not part of the delegation.”

She continued, “After the conference, the protocol team took me to the AI conference, where Bilal and I sat together behind Khawaja Asif the entire time. Bilal was busy writing a new speech. After that speech, we had tea together, waited 40 minutes for the car, took more photos, and returned to the hotel in the same car with Khawaja Asif sitting beside me in the back seat.”

Giving more details, she said, “On the final day, during the prime minister’s speech, I was with everyone at the UN, where Khawaja Asif sat right in front of me, and together we all applauded the prime minister.”

She added, “The prime minister’s historic speech was not written by me alone; it was the product of teamwork and collective effort. My return flight was already booked, and the mission protocol team came to drop me at the airport.”

At the end of her post, Shama Junejo wrote, “Why is Khawaja Asif making such statements and under what agenda is he tarnishing his government’s historic visit? The prime minister should ask him, because it is his authority that is being challenged, not mine!”

Shehbaz Sharif UN General Assembly Khawaja Asif Shama Junejo

Comments

200 characters

Shama Junejo claims PM himself included her in UN team as advisor

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories