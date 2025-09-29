Kashmir issue: US willing to mediate: State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States desired a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, and is willing to mediate if both sides request it, a senior US official said.

According to a spokesperson for the State Department, the US believes that the Kashmir issue can be resolved through dialogue and considers it a bilateral dispute between Pakistan and India.

The spokesperson added that the US played a role in arranging the ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the May military clashes, and also thanked Pakistan for its efforts in handing over terrorists.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the US is working to advance its interests with both Pakistan and India.

The official also mentioned that the US is monitoring investment opportunities in the Reko Diq project, and that millions of dollars in US investments are expected in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Washington, the official said that the US maintains its longstanding policy that Kashmir is a dispute to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

The official emphasised, “We leave this matter to India and Pakistan to resolve among themselves.”

However, he also stated that while President Donald Trump is already handling multiple crises, the US would be ready to assist if both Pakistan and India request help.

He stressed that the US will prioritise its own interests in relations with India and Pakistan under the “America First” policy.

“We see India and Pakistan separately and conduct our policies with each country based on what serves US interests,” the official added.