Chinese relief flights land to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets landed on Sunday at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, to support families displaced by the recent floods in Pakistan.

This gesture underscores China’s enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty.

The reception ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam as chief guest, along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Jiang Zaidong and representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and NDMA.

Praising the gesture, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) called it a reflection of the warm ties between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of China for their prompt support, noting that the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood affected families. He emphasised that Pakistan, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and with NDMA at the forefront, is mobilizing all available resources to ensure swift relief and recovery efforts in the flood hit areas.

The minister reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s resolve, in coordination with NDMA and with the support of friendly countries like China, to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population

The relief items arrived days after the Chinese embassy announced on Friday that Beijing would offer Pakistan humanitarian items worth USD 14 million.

This was in addition to Beijing extending USD 2 million in emergency assistance to Islamabad last month to deal with the deadly floods.

Monsoon season brings Pakistan up to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, but increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns are turning the annual rains, which are vital for agriculture, food security and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, into a destructive force.

Pakistan has reported over 1,000 deaths nationwide from rain-related incidents since June 26.

