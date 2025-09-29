Massive Russian missile and drone barrage kills four in Kyiv

KYIV: Russia pounded Ukraine for hours with hundreds of drones and missiles overnight, killing at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Kyiv said Sunday.

Neighbouring Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace in the wake of the 12-hour barrage, after NATO accused Moscow of being behind a series of violations of the defence alliance’s airspace.

Diplomatic efforts to stop the war have faltered and Russia has vowed to press on with the offensive that it launched in February 2022.

“Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the strikes, which lasted for 12 hours.

“The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as there are profits from energy sales,” he added, urging stronger measures against Russia.

Following the massive aerial barrage, Zelensky held a round of calls with allies, including NATO chief Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Russia said it had only hit military targets during the attack.

Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, has ravaged swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, killing tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians.

The Ukrainian leader vowed his country would target Russia’s ability to fund the war and force Moscow to the negotiating table.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv, authorities said, including a 12-year-old girl and more than 40 people were wounded across the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions.

Kyiv region resident Mark Sergeev and his family were sleeping when a missile hit their apartment in the middle of the night.

“I still can’t believe that the children are alive. It’s such a blessing from God. They were right under the roof when it hit them. The roof was torn off right above my eldest son’s bed,” the 35-year-old told AFP.

Anna, 26, said her flat was covered in broken glass after it was hit.

“I was in shock, so I didn’t hear much... But I heard a rocket flying for a long time, and then there was just an explosion and the windows shattered,” she said.

Zelensky posted photos of residential buildings in flames, with emergency services putting out fires and rescuing people from shattered buildings.