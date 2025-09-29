Medium flood at Kotri barrage

KARACHI: River flows at Guddu and Sukkur barrages have turned normal, easing pressure on upper Sindh, but the Kotri Barrage remains under medium-level flood, the Met Office said on Sunday.

Fresh inflow readings taken early Sunday showed water at Guddu at 160,175 cusecs and Sukkur at 133,070 cusecs, both stabilizing after days of higher volumes. At Kotri; however, inflow surged to 406,615 cusecs, placing the barrage under medium flood and prompting continued vigilance by irrigation authorities.

The weather department also forecast hot and humid conditions across much of Sindh, though Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar are likely to receive light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms between September 29 and 30. Karachi division, too, may see rain and thunder on September 30.

Officials have cautioned that while the threat has eased upstream, the Kotri situation demands close watch, especially in low-lying areas, as seasonal rains continue to influence river flows.

