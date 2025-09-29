Tax experts, others urge FBR to extend IT return filing deadline

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers, lawyers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners have requested Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend date for filing of income tax returns up to November 30, keeping in view hurdles in the “IRIS” system, changes in returns, floods in Punjab/Sindh and technical issues in return filing system

According to a letter of Chairman Pakistan Tax Advisers Association and Advocate Supreme Court Javed Iqbal Qazi, Chairman, we take this opportunity to request for extension in time for filing of Income Tax returns/Wealth statements for the Tax Year 2025 which falls due on 30.09.2025.

The extension has been sought keeping in view financial constraints/crises in country, very slow functioning of IRIS system, load shedding problems being faced in different areas of the country and heavy burden on Tax Practitioners, Advocates and Chartered Accountants.

Qazi is of the view that the target fixed for number of returns cannot be achieved by September 30, 2025.

The quantum of returns required to be filed by the taxpayers through the above noted three categories of the Tax Practitioners is too heavy and requires lot of time for the preparation of returns, deposit of tax through system in the Banks and submission on IRIS system.

Pakistan Tax Advisers Association has received many massages from members throughout the country seeking FBR help for the redressal of the genuine demand of the public at large and to achieve the financial targets fixed by FBR.

Frequent amendments were made in the income tax return after nothing the same.

Following intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the FBR has rectified a major error in filing of income tax return by the salaried class and removed the condition of submitting “correct receipt value” from the return.

Subsequently, FBR has withdrawn major changes made in the wealth statement.

Referring to the request of other relevant associations, he said that the IRIS portal remained unresponsive for many days in the past. This situation is causing severe hardship to tax consultants and taxpayers alike, as it compels them to work late into the night under undue pressure. The persistent hurdles In IRIS that are creating unnecessary hindrance in the smooth and timely filing of tax returns. It is necessary that these issues be resolved on an urgent basis to ensure compliance without hardship and to maintain the credibility of the tax system.

In view of above, and in the interest of justice and fair play, it is therefore, most respectfully prayed that the Taxpayers, the Tax Practitioners be facilitated and the last date of filing of returns be extended to November 30, 2025 instead of 30.09.2025.

An early action in the matter will be highly appreciated, Javed Iqbal Qazi added.

