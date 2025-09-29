BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Sep 29, 2025

OTCA elects governing body

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) has elected their governing body for the next term.

The association held the polls successfully on September 20, electing a 21-member Executive Body in the first phase.

President Abidullah Afridi secured the highest number of votes with 19, followed closely by Raza Muhammad Afridi and Haq Nawaz Khan, who both polled 18 votes. The newly elected Executive Body comprises Abidullah Afridi (President), Raza Muhammad Afridi, Haq Nawaz Khan, Rafeeq Kakar, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Gul Muhammad Mama, Jahangeer Alam, Khan-a-dan, Hakeem Ullah, Dr Nisar Ahmad Kakar, Abdul Hameed Dashti, Malik Safdar Awan, Tariq Khan Jadoon, Malik Shoaib Ashraf, Tariq Mehmood Sarabaz, Safeer Ullah Shinwari, Bashir Ahmad Wazir, Sayed Muhammad Ashraf Agha, Abdul Raheem Jadoon, Mumtaz-ur-Rahman Afridi and Mohsin Akbar.

The announcement was made on September 21 at a local hotel where members and stakeholders gathered in a large number. Representatives praised the transparent and peaceful electoral process, terming it a reflection of unity within the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

