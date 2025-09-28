Trump says ‘we will get it done’ in the Middle East

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza, saying there is “a real chance for greatness in the Middle East,” ahead of talks on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump did not provide specific details of a prospective ceasefire-for-hostages agreement in Gaza, but Vice President JD Vance told “Fox News Sunday” that top U.S. officials are immersed in “very complicated” negotiations with Israeli and Arab leaders.

“We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done,” Trump said in a Truth Social post that was issued as he rode in his motorcade to his suburban Virginia golf club.

Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House with the aim of reaching a framework for a deal, according to administration officials.

Trump said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Palestinian Hamas were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required.

Hamas urges Israel to halt strikes as it searchs for two hostages

Vance described himself as “cautiously hopeful” about reaching a deal.

“I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let’s be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute,” he said.

He said the plan has three main components: Returning all hostages, ending the Hamas threat to Israel, and escalating humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“So I think we’re close to accomplishing all three of those objectives,” Vance said.

When international leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York this week, the U.S. unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

That plan calls for the return of all hostages, living and dead, no further Israeli attacks on Qatar and a new dialogue between Israel and Palestinians for “peaceful coexistence,” a White House official said.

Israel angered Qataris by launching an airstrike against Hamas targets in their capital Doha on September 9. A Hamas representative said on Saturday that the group had not seen the U.S. plan.