Pakistan

China provides humanitarian aid for Pakistan’s flood victims

  • Gesture "underscores" China's enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 05:41pm

Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets for flood affectees landed at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

The gesture underscores China’s enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty, the disaster management agency said.

“China has once again affirmed its unwavering support and friendship with Pakistan by extending timely humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people,” it added.

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Federal Minister Engr. Amir Muqam received the consignment as the chief guest, along with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and representatives of the NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Amir expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of China for their prompt support.

He said the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood affected families.

The federal minister said Pakistan is mobilising all available resources to ensure timely relief and recovery efforts in the flood hit areas.

The minister reiterated the government’s resolve to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population in coordination with the NDMA and with the support of friendly countries like China.

A day ago, the NDMA chairman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the current situation in flood-affected areas and the rehabilitation plan, during a review meeting chaired by the premier through video link from the United States.

The meeting was informed that around 350,000 affected individuals have returned to their homes from relief camps and tent settlements.

In Sindh, a number of people were still residing in camps, but as the floodwaters were receding rapidly, they would soon return home, as well.

The meeting was further informed that the distribution of food and relief supplies was ongoing.

The government of Punjab was especially commended in the meeting for taking exemplary steps for the rehabilitation of the affected population.

Suggestions were also presented regarding crop losses and rehabilitation of farmers.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive report on the damage assessment should be compiled and presented within a week.

