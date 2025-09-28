Meryl Streep at Dolce & Gabbana as scenes shot for “Devil Wears Prada” sequel

MILAN: Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were on the front row of Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, in character as magazine editor Miranda Priestly and her art director as scenes were shot for “The Devil Wears Prada 2”.

Part of the filming for the sequel to the fashion movie will take place in Milan.

Vogue doyenne Anna Wintour, widely considered an inspiration for the Miranda Priestly character, was also at the show to see the models parade in pyjama-style trousers and shirts, paired with black lace lingerie or oversized jackets.

Accessories included faux fur bags and slippers and black stiletto heel shoes worn with mid-calf socks.

The new collection by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, titled PJ Obsession “celebrates the freedom to redefine the boundaries between private and public, between power and seduction”, according to the press notes.

Milan Fashion Week, the third leg of the month-long fashion shows showcasing Spring Summer collections, will wrap up on Monday before the fashionistas head to Paris.