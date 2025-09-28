BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia PM says he did not raise republic question in meeting with King Charles

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 02:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he did not raise the issue of Australia severing ties with Britain to become a republic in a meeting with King Charles in Scotland.

King Charles is head of state in Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

Australia has long debated the need to keep a distant monarch.

A 1999 referendum in Australia on becoming a republic lost with 55% of voters opposed.

Albanese, a lifelong republican who nonetheless has pledged his allegiance to King Charles, said in televised remarks on Sunday that he met one-on-one with the monarch at Balmoral Castle, his home in the Scottish Highlands.

Asked if he raised with King Charles any plans to hold a referendum on Australia becoming a republic, Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp: “No. And I think I’ve made it clear that I wanted to hold one referendum while I was prime minister, and we did that”.

Australia in October 2023 decisively rejected a referendum proposal, advanced by Albanese’s ruling centre-left Labor party, to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution.

UK turns to King Charles and royals to mollify Trump like no others can

“We’re concentrating on cost of living and on making a real practical difference to people’s lives,” Albanese said.

King Charles, the only British monarch who has spent time living in Australia, visited the country in October last year, the first visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years.

Albanese’s meeting with King Charles came a day after the Australian leader expressed confidence that the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with the US and Britain would move forward, after a meeting in London with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese King Charles

Comments

200 characters

Australia PM says he did not raise republic question in meeting with King Charles

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Read more stories