BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US actress-singer Selena Gomez weds music producer Benny Blanco

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2025 01:35pm

LOS ANGELES: American actress and singer Selena Gomez married her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, in a star-studded southern California wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted a slideshow of pictures and videos on Instagram from the wedding, showing Gomez, 33, in a wedding dress and Blanco – real name Benjamin Joseph Levin – donning a tuxedo, with the couple seen in a variety of affectionate poses.

The post is captioned “9.27.25” between two white emoji hearts, with Blanco commenting: “my wife in real life.”

The ceremony was held in Santa Barbara County’s Hope Ranch, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to Vogue Magazine.

Among the 170 guests were US pop superstar – and longtime Gomez best friend – Taylor Swift, as well as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s “Only Murders” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The fashion magazine also reported the couple wore wedding outfits from Ralph Lauren.

The high-profile couple went public with their relationship in December 2023, with the pair becoming engaged a year later, according to Vogue.

Blanco, 37, had a hand in producing some of Gomez’s biggest chart hits, including 2015 singles “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.” The duo released a collaborative album, “I Said I Love You First,” in March.

California Benny Blanco US actress singer Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building

Comments

200 characters

US actress-singer Selena Gomez weds music producer Benny Blanco

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Read more stories