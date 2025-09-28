BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 11:17am

Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian allegations at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing New Delhi of destabilising South Asia and branding it a “regional bully.”

Exercising its right of reply to Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s remarks, Pakistan’s Second Secretary to the UN, Muhammad Rashid, said Islamabad had sacrificed over 90,000 lives in fighting terrorism and remained committed to global counter-terrorism efforts.

“We are one of the strongest pillars in leading global efforts for combating terrorism, as also highlighted by my prime minister at this forum,” Rashid told the assembly.

He alleged that Indian intelligence networks were implicated in supporting armed groups beyond its borders.

“Credible reports are pointing to networks run by Indian intelligence agencies to destabilise neighbouring countries,” he said, adding: “This country is not just a serial perpetrator of terrorism, it is a regional bully, a net destabiliser for the entire region, holding South Asia hostage to its hegemonic designs and radical ideology.”

Using his second right of reply, Rashid also condemned India for mocking Pakistan’s name during its intervention, saying such rhetoric “reflects neither maturity nor responsibility.”

“By resorting to cheap slurs, India diminishes its own credibility, showing the world it has no substantive argument to offer,” he said.

The diplomatic sparring came days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UNGA that Pakistan sought peace in the region after successfully repulsing what he described as an unprovoked Indian assault earlier this year.

“We have won the war, and now we seek to win peace in our part of the world, and this is my most sincere and serious offer before this assembly of the world nations,” the premier said, praising Pakistan’s armed forces for what he called a professional and valiant defence.

The exchanges underscored the enduring hostility between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with little sign of dialogue as both continue to accuse each other of sponsoring terrorism.

UNITED NATIONS UNGA UNGA session PM Shehbaz at UNGA 80th UNGA Pakistan India at UNGA India at UNGA

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

Read more stories