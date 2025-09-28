BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

Pak hostages freed by Houthi rebels: Naqvi

Fazal Sher Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said a liquefied petroleum gas tanker carrying 27 crew members — including 24 Pakistanis — was targeted by an Israeli drone attack while docked at Yemen’s Ras Issa port earlier this month.

In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the minister stated that the incident occurred on September 17, when the vessel was stationed at the Ras Issa port, which is currently under the control of Houthi rebels.

The crew comprised 24 Pakistanis, two Sri Lankans, and one Nepali, with the vessel’s captain also being Pakistani, Naqvi added.

Naqvi added that an LPG tank had exploded following the attack, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

“The vessel was subsequently stopped by Houthi boats and the crew were held hostage aboard the ship,” he said, adding that the tanker and its crew “have now been released by the Houthis and are out of Yemeni waters.”

Naqvi said he was “profoundly grateful to Secretary Interior Khurram Agha and other MOI (Ministry of Interior) officers, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, our colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and especially the officials of our security agencies who worked day and night under extraordinary conditions to secure the safe release of our citizens when hope was fading.”

Earlier, the Foreign Office said 24 Pakistani nationals aboard the vessel were safe and sound and making their way out of Yemeni waters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

interior minister Houthi rebels Mohsin Naqvi Yemen Ras Issa port Israeli drone attack LPG tanker attack Pakistanis stranded

Comments

200 characters

Pak hostages freed by Houthi rebels: Naqvi

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories