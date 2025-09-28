LPG tanker caught fire off coast of Yemen: Entire crew including Pakistanis safe and sound: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday that 24 Pakistani nationals are among the crew stranded aboard an LPG tanker that caught fire off the coast of Yemen on September 17.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement issued here. The incident has drawn international attention due to the multi-national composition of the crew and the unfolding humanitarian concerns, the statement added.

He was responding to media queries regarding Pakistanis stranded at an LPG tanker off the coast of Yemen.

“On 17 September, 2025 an LPG tanker caught fire off the coast of Yemen. The tanker was carrying a multi-national crew including 24 Pakistani nationals,” the spokesperson remarked.

On receiving the news about the incident, the concerned Pakistan embassies established contacts with the authorities in Yemen to ensure the well being of the crew. Efforts were made to set the tanker underway again, he elaborated.

The diplomatic missions also maintained contact with the family members of the Pakistani crew and kept them updated about the latest situation. The LPG tanker has departed port and is making way out of the Yemeni waters. The entire crew including Pakistani nationals on board is safe and sound, he pointed out.

