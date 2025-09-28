GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petitions seeking to halt the proceedings of the GHQ attack case, and it proceeded with recording of the statements of three more prosecution witnesses.

ATC judge while hearing the case dismissed Khan’s plea to halt the proceedings of the case the and recorded the testimonies of three prosecution witnesses including DSP Akbar Abbas, Inspector Ismat Kamal, and Inspector Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan.

During the hearing, the PTI founding chairman’s counsel, Advocate Faisal Malik, told the court that his client had not been able to see any witnesses or hear his own lawyers during the previous two hearings. With the court’s permission, I met the Khan in jail. He told me he has no idea what is happening in the courtroom, said Faisal Malik.

He requested the court to halt the trial of the case until Lahore High Court (LHC) issues a decision on the PTI founding chairman petition against the notification regarding the transfer of the case. “We are not boycotting; our concern is to know the whereabouts and involvement of the accused in his own trial,” Malik further argued. He further said that the application to halt the proceedings was filed under the direct instructions of his client, who also insisted that his legal team consult him before every hearing.

According to Malik, the accused has a fundamental right to hear the witnesses testifying against him.

Another PTI lawyer Malik Waheed Anjum stated that he is the lead counsel in the case and said that Barrister Salman Akram Raja has authorised him to conduct cross-examinations of prosecution witnesses.

On the other side, Prosecutor Zaheer Shah responded by recalling that the accused himself had filed a petition in 2023 before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting to appear via video link in his cases. He noted that the accused later challenged video link appearances in Lahore cases, showing contradictory positions. The LHC has already granted permission for trials via video link, said Zaheer Shah.

He pointed out that after amendments to the Qanoon-e-Shahadat (Law of Evidence) in 2023, the law now clearly permits video link appearances, and various legal provisions, including Section 21 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), allow such proceedings. The accused’s physical presence is only mandatory during the recording of his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC,” the prosecutor added.

Zaheer Shah also cited a Peshawar High Court’s ruling, which mandates that defense lawyers should withdraw their power of attorney if they boycott proceedings. He warned that repeated boycotts could result in disciplinary references to the Punjab Bar Council (PBC).

We will not allow the trial to continue like this, said the defense lawyers.

In response, Prosecutor Ikram Amin Minhas accused the defense of turning the courtroom into a drama stage for the last two weeks. Instead of legal arguments, they are delivering political speeches. The accused gives different statements in every court— Islamabad High Court, Supreme Court, and others, said Minhas.

He added that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has also declared that courts cannot be held hostage by any party.

The judge remarked that until the Punjab government’s notification regarding case transfer is suspended, the trial cannot be stopped. Issuing a notification is the prerogative of the government, the judge said. We have already ruled on two of your petitions— surprising that you have not read them, the judge told the defense.

The court made it clear that it cannot halt the proceedings due to the existence of valid government notifications and High Court orders.

After a brief recess, the court ordered the presentation to produce witnesses. After the break the court recorded the statements of three witnesses including DSP Akbar Abbas, Inspector Ismat Kamal, and Inspector Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan.

They presented to the court evidence recovered from the arrested suspects, including sticks, flags, police helmets, a lighter, and pieces of a military statue. Inspector Ismat Kamal also submitted evidence related to a PTI leadership meeting allegedly held at the Chakri interchange.

The court has so far recorded the statements of 44 prosecution witnesses in this case. The court has summoned the last three prosecution witnesses including DSP Mirza Javed, Inspector Nazim Shah, and Inspector Yaqoob Shah to record their statements during the next hearing to be held on September 30.

